Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Lifted to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Symrise stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.64. 147,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

