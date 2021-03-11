Analysts Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Titan Machinery posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of TITN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,045. The company has a market cap of $608.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.