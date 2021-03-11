First Horizon Corp Sells 106 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Horizon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $44,211,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,870,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $61,723,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.85. 23,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,334,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average is $142.68. The company has a market cap of $364.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

