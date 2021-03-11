First Horizon Corp Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

First Horizon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

BND stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. 12,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

