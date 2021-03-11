First Horizon Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Horizon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.24. 159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,742. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $224.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.