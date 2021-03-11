Citigroup Inc. Has $18.16 Million Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.80% of Tenneco worth $18,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 481,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 450,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $4,639,984.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,610,730 shares of company stock worth $74,164,968. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $770.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

