Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZYNE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,817. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYNE. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

