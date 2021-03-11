Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Raised to $49.00 at DA Davidson

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

FRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $39.48 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

