Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Raised to $49.00 at DA Davidson

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.
FRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.
Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $39.48 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.
In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.