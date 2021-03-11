Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Short Interest Down 97.5% in February

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 11th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKAYY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of TKAYY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.