Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after buying an additional 232,816 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

