Citigroup Inc. Purchases 73,841 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 116.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $23,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 791.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

NovoCure stock opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $194.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 668.51 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

