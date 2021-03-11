Citigroup Inc. Acquires 204,272 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 157.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,272 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.33% of Hyatt Hotels worth $24,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,890 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,996. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

