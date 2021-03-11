Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $94.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

