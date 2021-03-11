Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $94.00.
Separately, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.09.
WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
