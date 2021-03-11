Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Delek US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

