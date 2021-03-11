Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE EPRT opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

