Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
NYSE EPRT opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
See Also: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.