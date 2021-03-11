DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj Sells 152 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $356.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

