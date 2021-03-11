IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.20 ($1.57), but opened at GBX 124.80 ($1.63). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 117.33 ($1.53), with a volume of 1,340,195 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of IP Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.13.

IP Group Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

