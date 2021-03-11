Morgan Stanley Cuts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $117.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.
Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.14. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,335. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $233.14.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
