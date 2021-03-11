Morgan Stanley Cuts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $117.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.14. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,335. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $6,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.