Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,238 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,901,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,238 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $26,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

