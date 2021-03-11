Citigroup Inc. Buys 18,743 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $30,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,167,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,836,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $512.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $541.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.99. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

