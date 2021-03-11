Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ingersoll Rand worth $28,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after buying an additional 447,150 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after buying an additional 629,322 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

NYSE:IR opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,291,173.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,125 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.