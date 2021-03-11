BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTRG opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

