BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 1,187 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.16% of UFP Industries worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

