BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 73,428 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 384,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $88.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

