Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.