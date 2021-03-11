Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $50.11 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.16% of Zimmer Biomet worth $50,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

