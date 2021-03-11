Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.97 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $104,373,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

