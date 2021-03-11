Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post $20.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $18.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.18 million, with estimates ranging from $94.27 million to $100.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,420. The stock has a market cap of $965.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,322.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

