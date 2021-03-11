Linamar (LNR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Linamar (TSE:LNR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

Linamar stock traded down C$0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,084. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$24.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 22.58.

Get Linamar alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LNR. BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Linamar from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Linamar to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Wade acquired 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,816.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,987.04. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total value of C$254,558.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,494.26. Insiders have bought a total of 51,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,971 in the last ninety days.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.