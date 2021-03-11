Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%.

VET traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 61,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

