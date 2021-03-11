STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce sales of $172.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.48 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $163.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $716.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $756.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $768.99 million, with estimates ranging from $659.38 million to $852.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. 11,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

