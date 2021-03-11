$3.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce $3.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.86 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $18.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $22.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,858 shares of company stock worth $11,785,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $377.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.74 and a 200 day moving average of $291.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.