$3.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to announce $3.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the lowest is $3.86 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $18.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $22.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,858 shares of company stock worth $11,785,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $377.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.74 and a 200 day moving average of $291.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

