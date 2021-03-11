Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post $42.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $43.81 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $33.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $189.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $225.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $222.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $262.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $40.50 on Friday, reaching $2,048.00. 40,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,997.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,738.51. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.