$295.96 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to post sales of $295.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.98 million and the highest is $297.50 million. SMART Global posted sales of $272.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of SGH traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $84,227,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,108,542 shares of company stock worth $85,030,505 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $7,757,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $9,133,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth $4,648,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth $3,941,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

