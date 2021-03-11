Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $143.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

