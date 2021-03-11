Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report sales of $754.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $751.88 million to $757.90 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $674.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

VMI stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.06. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,124. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.10. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $246.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,782 shares of company stock valued at $13,484,804. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.