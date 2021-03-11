Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 8,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,995. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $849.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.