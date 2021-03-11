Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 8,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,995. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $849.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.70.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.