Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 4,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

