PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

