Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.81. Medifast reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Medifast stock opened at $246.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.31.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

