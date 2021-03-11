Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0475 on Top Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $105.97 million and approximately $24.59 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00052618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.47 or 0.00717341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

