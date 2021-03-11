LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,576.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $21,576.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00052618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.47 or 0.00717341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,021,549,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,998,755 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

