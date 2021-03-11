Insider Selling: Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) VP Sells 21,250 Shares of Stock

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) VP Robert G. Haiman sold 21,250 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $167,025.00.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Ashford Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Ashford by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashford in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AINC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.