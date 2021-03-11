Zilla Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $209,600.19 and approximately $16,263.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00052618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.47 or 0.00717341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

