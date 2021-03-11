BitMax Token Hits Market Capitalization of $654.37 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $654.37 million and $17.32 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00052111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00715239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTMXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.