Mithril Trading Up 66.8% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $33.98 million and approximately $40.31 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 66.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.01 or 0.00422491 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.