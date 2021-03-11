Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 19,175 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $347,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,295.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $399,031.75.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $543,600.00.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

