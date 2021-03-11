Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $16,545,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schneider National by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after buying an additional 550,147 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at $9,687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Schneider National by 128.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 713,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Schneider National by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 322,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

