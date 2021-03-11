Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Decreases By 89.5%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the February 11th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CXSE stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $81.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22.

