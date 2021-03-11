Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE TRTN opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.89%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Triton International by 179.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Triton International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 277,258 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter valued at $940,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triton International by 1,970.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

